State of Texas Opening Checkbook to Make Sure the Schools Will Be Safe

The state of Texas is opening up the checkbook to make sure the start of school will be safe. Lt Governor Dan Patrick says Texas will be spending $200 million to get one-million laptops and other technology so that every student is ready for the start of virtual learning. that includes getting internet into more homes. He compared it to the effort to bring electricity to rural Texas back in the 1930’s. Texas will also be giving every teacher six weeks’ worth of masks, and earmarking $400 million for school district Covid expenses.