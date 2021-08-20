Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
State Rep To Seek Re-Election

Dave Kirkpatrick 1 hour ago

Gary Vandeaver

State Representative Gary VanDeaver has announced he will seek re-election to District 1 in the Texas House of Representatives. District 1 serves Lamar, Franklin, Red River and Bowie Counties. He serves on the Appropriations Committee as a state budget writer and the House Public Education Committee.

