State Rep To Seek Re-Election

State Representative Gary VanDeaver has announced he will seek re-election to District 1 in the Texas House of Representatives. District 1 serves Lamar, Franklin, Red River and Bowie Counties. He serves on the Appropriations Committee as a state budget writer and the House Public Education Committee.
