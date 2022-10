Representative Gary VanDeaver

State Representative Gary Van Deaver will allow residents of Lamar and Red River counties to voice their concerns on state issues when he appears in the district this Wednesday. Van Deaver will be in Red River County at the I&I Building in downtown Clarksville from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. The Paris meeting will be in the Paris Junior College’s Bobby R. Walters Workforce Training Center from 5:00 until 7:30 pm.