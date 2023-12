State Rep. Frederick Frazier of McKinney, who was indicted for Impersonating a Pubic Servant, has entered into a plea bargain, where he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges. Frazier accepted a year of probation and a maximum $4,000 fine for each offense. Frazier also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Frazier is running for a second term and faces two primary challengers. Frazier called the case a “very long and ridiculous process.”