Texas Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola

State Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola has been named the chairman of the Senate State Affairs Committee. The committee is responsible for the conduct of elections, oversight of public pensions and the operations of state and local government. Hughes senate district includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Smith counties.