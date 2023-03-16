Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
State Takes Over Houston Public Schools

The Texas Education Agency has confirmed it’s removing Houston ISD’s school board and superintendent, putting the state in charge of its largest school district. TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said the board has failed to improve student performance while conducting “chaotic board meetings and violating the open meetings act and procurement laws. In addition, he accused the district of failing to provide appropriate special education services and of violating state and federal laws with its approach to supporting students with disabilities.

