Wichita County Jail

A Texas State Trooper has resigned after his arrest for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Reportedly, 45-year-old Chad Harden, of Wichita Falls, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say several investigations conducted in North Texas by Harden have been jeopardized and the Wichita Falls Times Record News reports that five cases have been dismissed. Harden was released from jail on a Personal Recognizance Bond.