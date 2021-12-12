State UIL Football Playoffs

The 2021 UIL Football State Championships will take place this Wednesday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – May (14-0) vs. Westbrook (10-4) – 11:00 am

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Strawn (14-0) vs. Matador Motley County (14-0) – 2:00 pm

Conference 2A Division I – Shiner (15-0) vs. Hawley (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 15, please click the following link: Click Here.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Conference 2A Division II – Falls City (14-1) vs. Stratford (14-1) – 11:00 am

Conference 3A Division I – Lorena (13-2) vs. Brock (15-0) – 3:00 pm

Conference 3A Division II – Franklin (15-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please click the following link: Click Here.

Friday, Dec. 17

Conference 4A Division I – Austin Johnson (15-0) vs. Stephenville (15-0) – 11:00 am

Conference 4A Division II – China Spring (15-0) vs. Gilmer (14-1) – 3:00 pm

Conference 5A Division I – Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 17, please click the following link: Click Here.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Conference 5A Division II – Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1) – 11:00 am

Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (14-1) vs. Duncanville (13-1) – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – Austin Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 18, please click the following link: Click Here.

AT&T Stadium Bag Policy

The AT&T Stadium Bag Policy will be effective during all UIL Football State Championship games. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag, or container more significant than a small clutch bag. Prohibited items include binocular cases, briefcases, camera bags, cinch bags, diaper bags, fanny packs, and seat cushions. Fans may bring clear bags, including a clear tote that does not exceed 12x6x12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. You may obtain more information at the following link: https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/bags/.

UIL Football State Championship Games Telecast Schedule (Dec. 15-18)

We will televise all UIL 1A Six-Man and 11-man games on either Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Plus. For more broadcast information on the UIL Football State Championship, please visit the UIL website at https://www.uiltexas.org/football/state/football-state-championships-broadcast-information

www.uiltexas.org.