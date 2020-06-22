Statement by Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram on Saturday Protest in Mt. Pleasant

Saturday June 20th, 2020, Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram and some of his deputies were on hand along with several other law enforcement agencies to help make sure a planned peaceful protest remained “peaceful.” Also on hand were the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety area Troopers, and Titus County Constables.

The organizers of the event had made it clear that it was their intention to keep the event peaceful however; there were some opposing views espoused on social media in the days leading up to the event, giving area law enforcement officials cause to make sure to have a significant presence on hand in case anyone wanted to disrupt the event or otherwise commit any breaches of the peace.

Shortly after 11:00 AM, two men exchanged verbal threats with each other, which constituted a breach of the peace and were quickly arrested by Titus County Deputies without incident. 54 year old Terrick Johnson of Mount Pleasant and 55 year old Freddie McNeil of Naples, were each arrested for Disorderly Conduct, a Class C Misdemeanor. Titus County Sheriff Tim Ingram would like to express his gratitude to those in attendance, some with strongly opposing views yet, things went peacefully as expected. Sheriff Ingram believes absence of any significant problems at the event is a testament to the good character of our citizens. Ingram also wants to thank the many citizens who have voiced their support for law enforcement professionals both locally and nationally.

