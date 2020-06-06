Statement From City of Mt Pleasant on Saturday Peace Parade

On behalf of the City of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, I can say that we join communities across the nation and around the world in our outrage at the killing of George Floyd.

We are aware of the Peace Parade planned for this morning, beginning at the Mt. Pleasant Civic Center and ending at the Bell Tower downtown. We commend our citizens for taking this opportunity to show the world what a peaceful

protest looks like. Because communication promotes understanding, and understanding promotes positive change.

We welcome and appreciate the open dialogue that has occurred leading up to this Peace Parade, and we are fully committed to continuing that dialogue to make our community one that is safe, inclusive, and caring of everyone:

a true community of equality.

May God bless each of you and your family during these difficult times, and may his peace, protection and glory shine on our community this morning.

Ed Thatcher

City Manager, Mt. Pleasant, TX