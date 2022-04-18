Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Statement from Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin on Cason Shooting Incident

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday April 16 at a Trail Ride Event on FM 144, North of the Cason Community. The shooting left several people injured and resulted in one death. Tragically, 19-year-old  Taylor Evans of Daingerfield was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. If anyone has any information, videos, or pictures please contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 645-2232. Information about the number of people injured and whether or not there have been any arrests has not been disclosed.

