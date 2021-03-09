Statement From Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones About Face Masks

The Paris Independent School District is aware of Governor Abbott’s recent decision to lift the statewide mask mandate effective March 10, 2021. In GA-34, Governor Abbott clarified that school districts must continue to follow minimum standard health protocols as provided by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) as they are updated. On March 3, the TEA released updated guidance stating that school districts may continue to require the use of masks for students and employees.

After consulting with local health officials and considering all available data, Paris ISD will continue to require all students and employees to wear appropriate face coverings on each of its campuses for as long as deemed necessary to protect our school community. Moreover, Paris ISD will continue to implement all established health and safety protocols in order to minimize the risks of in-person learning.

Due to existing TEA safety guidelines, the continued requirement for face coverings is critical in maintaining a safe and efficient learning environment. This results in fewer mandatory quarantines among our students and staff, which in turn allows us to educate our students in-person with limited disruptions.

As always, the health and safety of the Paris ISD family remains a top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust local virus mitigation protocols as appropriate according to the advice of state and local health officials.