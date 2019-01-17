Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Statement on Facebook by Paul Pewit CISD On Death Of Student

2 hours ago

https://www.facebook.com/Pewitt-Consolidated-Independent-School-District-930234870391484/

 

Our offices were notified this morning of the death of a Pewitt Junior High student. Junior high and high school students were informed of this during their advisory period. To support our students and teachers, we have had members from Region 8’s Crisis Response Team and other counselors available to visit with individuals and groups.

We will continue to have support available over the next few days. If you feel your child is in need of additional assistance, please reach out to your campus counselor.

We would like to thank all who have contacted us this morning to offer your support and prayers.

