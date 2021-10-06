Statewide Banking Organization Honors Alliance Bank with 2021 Best of Community Banking Award





Independent Bankers Association of Texas Recognizes Sulphur Springs-based Community Bank for its Video Marketing



SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas—The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT)—the largest state community banking association in the nation—recently honored Alliance Bank with a Best of Community Banking (BOCB) Award. The bank, based in Sulphur Springs, Texas, received a Community Spirit/Gold Eagle BOCB Award for its marketing initiatives. Alliance Bank received the honor on September 20 during IBAT’s 2021 Convention in Austin, Texas.

In an atmosphere of vanishing traditional advertising platforms, Alliance Bank sought to target its marketing and drive non-traditional advertising mediums, recognizing the immense potential impact of video-based content. Kicking off a series of video-based campaigns tied to community involvement, the bank developed progressive and cascading marketing campaigns that have spanned 12 months to date. The first wave of marketing combined market acquisition and expansion, community involvement, sports highlight reel sponsorship and market PSAs. The second wave kicked off with a Facebook/Instagram/Twitter fan drive and advertising campaigns. It tapped advertising impressions previously unrealized at an extremely low cost per impression. The third wave included an aggressive and technologically forward-thinking approach to drive product adoption using multiple social media platforms. The fourth and final wave will be a historical series of videos highlighting the customer’s journey with Alliance Bank.

IBAT has celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of Texas community banks with the BOCB Award since 1991. Community banks play a critical role in their local communities. The Best of Community Banking competition is designed to honor these banks for their commitment to helping their customers, neighbors, employees and community. BOCB Awards recognize community banks throughout the state for their innovation, creativity and success in fulfilling a specific community or internal need. Each submission receives a Gold Eagle, Silver Eagle or Bronze Eagle award in one of six categories: bank culture, community service, financial literacy, marketing, architectural design and—new this year—pandemic response.

“This past year has been challenging across the globe as we continue to fight the pandemic,” says Christopher Williston, IBAT president and CEO. “But community bankers have been truly inspiring during these difficult days by processing a majority (57.5 percent) of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses and helping their communities when they were needed most. This year’s BOCB Award recipients were particularly inspiring in their efforts to meet the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and this recognition is only a small token of our immense pride in Texas community banks to better the lives of those around them. I sincerely congratulate all of the 2021 BOCB Award recipients.”

About the Independent Bankers Association of Texas

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation, with membership comprised of more than 4,600 banks and