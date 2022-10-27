Statewide Hiring Event Connects Veterans with Career Opportunities

The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ), in partnership with local workforce development boards throughout the state, and the Texas Veterans Commission ( TVC ), will host hiring fairs for veterans in cities across Texas through November 15. TWC ’s 11th annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center, and TVC to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers seeking the exceptional skills of veterans and their spouses.

“Texas is home to 1.5 million veterans, the largest population of veterans in any state in the country,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Veterans have the skills, training, and leadership tools necessary to make significant contributions to the civilian workforce and a positive impact on the Texas economy.”

The statewide event is free to attend and assists veterans, service members, and their spouses as they seek their next career opportunity. Employers participate at no cost and are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information. Since 2012, Hiring Red, White & You! has served 20,131 employers, connected 114,778 job seekers to meaningful job opportunities, and facilitated 3,198 same-day hires.

“Each year, more than 22,000 uniformed service members transition from the military and remain or return to Texas,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Texas veterans honorably served our country. Through Hiring Red, White and You! TWC is serving them in the next step of their careers.”

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 of federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups, including veterans.

“Texas employers participating in Hiring Red, White & You! recognize veterans have a unique skill set that contributes to the overall success of a Texas business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “This event connects employers with our nation’s heroes and provides our veterans with a chance to continue their service with pride and purpose even after the military. Thank you to all Texas employers who make hiring veterans a priority.”

Find information on how to participate in Hiring Red, White & You! hiring fairs at https://twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit www.twc.texas.gov/veterans.