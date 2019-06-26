Stedman Resigns As CEO of Mt Pleasant-Titus County Chamber and Visitors Council

Katie Stedman on Wednesday announced her resignation as CEO of the Mount Pleasant-Titus County Chamber and Visitors Council. The chamber board nominated a search committee comprised of current and former board members, as well as representatives of the Chamber membership. The board also approved hiring an executive search firm who will be managing the search process. Stedman said she is pursuing other professional endeavors .
Letter from Stedman to Chamber Board
At today’s board meeting, I provided my official resignation to the board
of directors and will be stepping down from my position with the Chamber.
The past nearly four years have been an overwhelmingly positive experience
for me, and the opportunity to work with and for our members has been a
true honor. I am stepping down to pursue other professional endeavors but
will be remain on staff over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth
transition once my successor has been selected.
At today’s board meeting, the board nominated a search committee comprised
of current and former board members, as well as representatives of the
Chamber membership. The board also approved hiring an executive search firm
who will be managing the search process.
The staff, board, and committee chairs of the Chamber are passionate,
visionary, dedicated people who will continue to lead the Chamber in a
positive direction and work for the betterment of the Mount Pleasant
community. I have been honored to work alongside such remarkable people for
the past few years.
Thank you all for the opportunity to serve Mount Pleasant and to be part of
your lives and businesses. I am forever grateful.