Stedman Resigns As CEO of Mt Pleasant-Titus County Chamber and Visitors Council

Katie Stedman on Wednesday announced her resignation as CEO of the Mount Pleasant-Titus County Chamber and Visitors Council. The chamber board nominated a search committee comprised of current and former board members, as well as representatives of the Chamber membership. The board also approved hiring an executive search firm who will be managing the search process. Stedman said she is pursuing other professional endeavors .

Letter from Stedman to Chamber Board

At today’s board meeting, I provided my official resignation to the board

of directors and will be stepping down from my position with the Chamber.

The past nearly four years have been an overwhelmingly positive experience

for me, and the opportunity to work with and for our members has been a

true honor. I am stepping down to pursue other professional endeavors but

will be remain on staff over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth

transition once my successor has been selected.

At today’s board meeting, the board nominated a search committee comprised

of current and former board members, as well as representatives of the

Chamber membership. The board also approved hiring an executive search firm

who will be managing the search process.

The staff, board, and committee chairs of the Chamber are passionate,

visionary, dedicated people who will continue to lead the Chamber in a

positive direction and work for the betterment of the Mount Pleasant

community. I have been honored to work alongside such remarkable people for

the past few years.

Thank you all for the opportunity to serve Mount Pleasant and to be part of

your lives and businesses. I am forever grateful.