STEM Kit Challenges GT Students at Parker

1 hour ago

 

Engineering practices and terminology learned in process

Second grade Gifted and Talented students Michael Martin, Camila Chappell and Blake Brannan work as a team using Rokenbok Stem Cars to build a gear train lift. In the process, the Aaron Parker students are learning to use foundational engineering terms such as compound machines, bearing, base, support, structure, gear, pulley and stability. The students also use key engineering practices that include gathering information, explaining how things work, problem-solving and critical thinking. Britany Creamer is their GT teacher.

