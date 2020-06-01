Stephen J. Cox Sworn In As Eastern District Of Texas United States Attorney

Stephen J. Cox US Attorney For Eastern District Of Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas – Stephen J. Cox has taken the oath of office to become the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Attorney General William P. Barr appointed Cox to the position under 28 U.S.C. § 546. Cox took the oath of office Monday from U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

“I am grateful to the Attorney General for appointing me to serve as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District,” said U.S. Attorney Cox. “That I will be working alongside the talented and dedicated men and women of this office and our partners in law enforcement is a distinct privilege. I look forward to leading the office during these challenging times, as we endeavor to protect our community’s safety and security while promoting and defending the rule of law.”

Cox, 42, of Houston, is the chief federal law enforcement official in the Eastern District of Texas, which includes 43 counties stretching from the Oklahoma border to the Gulf of Mexico. The district consists of six fully staffed offices in Beaumont, Plano, Tyler, Sherman, Texarkana, and Lufkin, with 120 employees, including 55 prosecutors. Cox is responsible for the prosecution of federal criminal offenses in the district and will represent the United States in all civil litigation.

Before being appointed as U.S. Attorney, Cox served as Deputy Associate Attorney General and Chief of Staff within the Department’s Office of the Associate Attorney General. In this role, Cox spearheaded numerous policy reforms relating to corporate enforcement and regulatory reform and overseeing several Department matters relating to financial fraud and healthcare fraud. He also served as vice-chair of the Deputy Attorney General’s working group on corporate enforcement and accountability and as executive director of the Department’s regulatory reform task force.

Previously, Cox served on the William H. Webster Commission on the F.B.I., Counterterrorism, Intelligence, and the Events of Fort Hood, and as a senior advisor to the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Cox has also spent time in private practice, dealing with white-collar investigations, ethics and compliance, and regulatory matters.

Cox has a B.S. degree from the Texas A&M University and a J.D. degree from the University of Houston Law Center. He is a member of the Texas and District of Columbia bars. Cox and his family will make their home in Beaumont.