Black History Month message to students

Olivia Dyck stands with a few of her third-grade students in front of the bulletin board she designed at Aaron Parker Elementary. February is Black History Month and is a time when schools learn about the achievements and roles of African Americans in U. S. history. Student partners with their posters of facts and illustrations are Jake Spriggs, Brenden Sain, Kinley Golightly, and Skyler Urquhart.