Stockings for Seniors Benefit

It’s time to fill those stockings up for our LOCAL SENIORS! This year, we are once again delivering
stockings filled with items for EVERY SENIOR IN EVERY NURSING HOME in the Lamar County area! Last
year was a tremendous success and we are gearing up to make it happen again! Please drop off items at
the following Drop Off Locations in the Paris Area.
RPM Staffing
Peoples Bank
Liberty National Bank
Nutrition Journey
Paris Fitness & Aquatics
Guaranty Bank & Trust
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
Hicks Muffler and Tire
Servpro
South Main Iron
American SpiralWeld
Cozy Cappuccino
First Federal Community Bank
C&C Rentals
Farmers Bank and Trust
Campbell Soup
First United Methodist Church
A great thank you to these locations for hosting drop off boxes so let’s get them filled up!
Additional sponsors who are providing items and assistance in making this year Great for our Seniors
are:
Huhtamaki
K95.5
East Texas Radio Inc
eParisExtra
Join us in making this year special to our Seniors in Assisted Living and Nursing Homes…..we appreciate
your support!