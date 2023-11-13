Denny’s Paris Header
Stockings for Seniors Benefit

 

 

It’s time to fill those stockings up for our LOCAL SENIORS!  This year, we are once again delivering
stockings filled with items for EVERY SENIOR IN EVERY NURSING HOME in the Lamar County area!  Last
year was a tremendous success and we are gearing up to make it happen again!  Please drop off items at
the following Drop Off Locations in the Paris Area.
 RPM Staffing
 Peoples Bank
 Liberty National Bank
 Nutrition Journey
 Paris Fitness &amp; Aquatics
 Guaranty Bank &amp; Trust
 Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
 Hicks Muffler and Tire
 Servpro
 South Main Iron
 American SpiralWeld
 Cozy Cappuccino
 First Federal Community Bank
 C&amp;C Rentals
 Farmers Bank and Trust
 Campbell Soup
 First United Methodist Church

A great thank you to these locations for hosting drop off boxes so let’s get them filled up!

Additional sponsors who are providing items and assistance in making this year Great for our Seniors
are:
 Huhtamaki
 K95.5
 East Texas Radio Inc
 eParisExtra
Join us in making this year special to our Seniors in Assisted Living and Nursing Homes…..we appreciate
your support!

