Stocks Of Hand Sanitizer, Lysol, Clorox, Predicted To Return To Normal In August

It seems that cleaning supplies won’t be restocked to their normal levels for a few more months. Supply chain experts say America’s most popular brands, such as Lysol, Clorox and Purell, have not been able to keep up with the demand of panic buyers during the pandemic, and that the raw materials needed to make the products come from China. Those materials usually take about four weeks to ship and getting the materials from China has been more difficult due to the country coping with its own outbreak earlier this year, and the Lunar New Year holidays. Patrick Penfield, a supply-chain-management professor at Syracuse University explains, “You’re talking about a pretty complicated supply chain, and so it’s very difficult to be able to ramp up and produce. The other issue you have is capacity. So even if they were able to get the ingredients, it doesn’t necessarily mean they have the capacity to produce more products.” He says these items likely won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until July or August.