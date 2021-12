Hopkins County Deputies have recovered more than $10,000 worth of stolen property from a residence in Weaver. More items were also recovered in Wills Point. Brian Alan Hays was arrested last week by state troopers after a traffic stop where marijuana was discovered. Hays was arrested for violating his parole and burglary, and two burglary charges were added after the stolen property was recovered. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.