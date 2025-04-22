Stolen Vehicle Recovered From Langford Club Lake

“Our Detectives were contacted by the Red River County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a possible stolen vehicle in Langford Club Lake. Texas Game Wardens and the Paris Fire Department Dive Team were able to locate the vehicle and assist in it’s recovery from the lake. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Clarksville, Texas. NE TX ATTF Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Thank you to the Texas Game Wardens, Paris Fire Department Dive Team, Red River County Sheriff’s Office, and Lamar County Emergency Management for the assistance provided.”