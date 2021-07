Buddy Louis Skies

Hunt County Deputies received a tip through CrimeStoppers that a wanted person was at an address in Lone Oak. The person they were seeking was not there, but deputies recovered two recently stolen cars. They arrested a person at the residence, Buddy Louis Sikes, for Theft of Property worth more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, and he is in jail on a $15,000 bond.