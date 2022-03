The Stone Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team celebrated their 2022 district championship with a net-cutting ceremony during a pep rally.

The team won the district championship for the 2021-2022 season with a 14-2 record. The boys were coached by Chad Chalupa.

Coach Chalupa said, ““We had some great players on this team. That was achieved with a lot of work. I hope we can stay better which will be achieved with even harder work.