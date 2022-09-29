Stone Avenue to Close for Repairs Beginning October 6

A large portion of Stone Avenue – which wraps around the back of Paris Regional Medical Center between the hospital and several North Lamar ISD campuses – will be closed for major road repair effective 5:00 a.m. October 6, 2022. The road is expected to remain closed for at least three weeks and will re-open as soon as work is complete. Announcements will be made to the public once the road has re-opened. An image is provided depicting the locations of the barriers.

The PRMC emergency room, NLISD, and various businesses along Stone Avenue will still be accessible; however, alternate routes should be used while road repairs are in progress. We ask that traffic not be re-routed through Deshong Drive in front of the hospital.

To access Stone Avenue:

If approaching PRMC from Loop 286, take the exit to US 271. Head North on 271. Turn right at the light onto Stone Avenue. This will allow access to the businesses prior to the hospital, NLISD, and the PRMC Emergency Room.

If you exit to Stillhouse Road (by Chili’s) continue straight on the access road to 271 and follow the aforementioned directions. Please do not take Deshong Drive along the front of the hospital as an alternate route as we have patients and visitors utilizing those crosswalks continuously and additional traffic will back up.

Access to the main entrance of PRMC, the Women’s and Children’s rotunda, and the pavilions will not change. Access to Paris Fitness & Aquatics from Stillhouse Road will not be affected by construction. The closure will begin after the PF&A entrance (pictured).

We understand this project comes with inconvenience, but the repairs are necessary at this time. Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we complete this long-awaited and much-needed project.