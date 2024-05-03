ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Stone Middle School 8th Graders Build Mousetrap Cars

Ryan Trenchard and Kruz Chappell building their mousetrap car.

Stone Middle School 8th graders are learning about the Engineering Design Process by building Mousetrap Cars. Mrs. Laughlin’s 8th grade classes, working groups of 2-3, spent a class period researching different designs and evaluating what is good or bad about the designs. After researching, students designed their own mousetrap car and drew a “blueprint”. They are working on building their design and will then test their prototype and make modifications as needed. The final grade will be based on distance traveled by the car once the students feel they have the “perfect” car.

