Stone Middle School Garden Science Students Plant, Grow and Harvest Crop

3 hours ago

 

Students reap pumpkins and gourds for the season

The Stone Middle School sixth grade garden science classes have been harvesting pumpkins and gourds that were planted in May by last year’s classes.  During the summer, instructors Martin Bryant and Joseph Tellez kept the garden weeded and picked often giving away the produce to many of North Lamar’s summer time staff.

This fall the students are preparing a vegetable garden to include cabbage, broccoli, spinach, and onions.  The garden is located next to Bailey Intermediate and is maintained during the year by the students.

