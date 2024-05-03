Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Stone Middle School Hosts Spectacular Pep Rally Showcasing Student Talent

L to R: Stone Middle School Talent Show Winners: Kelsey Carter (2nd place), Andrie Musgrove, 1st place) and Kloie Allmon (3rd place)

Stone Middle School transformed into a hub of excitement and talent on April 30, 2024, as students showcased their remarkable skills and creativity at the highly anticipated Pep Rally. With a diverse lineup of acts ranging from comedy to musical performances, the event captivated audiences and celebrated the vibrant talents of the school community.

Thirteen acts took to the stage, each delivering captivating performances that left the audience in awe. From side-splitting jokes to mesmerizing gymnastics routines, the talent on display showcased the diverse interests and abilities of Stone Middle School students. While judges tallied the scores, Stone MS staff members took the stage to perform “I Can Buy Myself Flowers,” accompanied by students singing along in unison.

Taking the coveted first place was Andrie Musgrove, whose rendition of Adele’s “Easy on Me” captivated the audience with its emotional depth. Kesley Carter claimed second place with a powerful rendition of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain,” while Kloie Allmon secured third place with a soulful performance of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene.” The Pep Rally not only entertained but also united the Stone Middle School community in celebration of the rich talents and achievements of its students.

