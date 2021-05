5th six weeks standouts

Each six weeks, Stone Middle School Principal Dee Hudson recognizes students nominated by their teachers for showing excellent citizenship or going above and beyond in their school work. Two ‘Star Students’ are chosen from each grade level.

Students receiving an outstanding achievement award for the fifth six weeks are sixth-graders Alie Pool and Garrett Smith, seventh-graders Emmah Klingler and Cooper Darby and eighth-graders Roselyn Spencer and Jayden Retiz.