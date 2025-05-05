Stone Middle School Shines at Annual Talent Show

Stone Middle School was brimming with energy, creativity, and Panther pride as students took the stage for the annual Talent Show, showcasing a wide variety of performances that brought the crowd to their feet.

The show featured 10 outstanding student acts, with student, Kameron Spence, serving as the master of ceremonies and keeping the energy high throughout the event.

First place went to Conner Whitaker, whose piano mashup had the entire auditorium clapping along and cheering. Second place was awarded to Brogan Robinson for a moving rendition of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi. Ellisyn Rosenthal earned third place with a graceful dance performance to “Ordinary” by Alex Warren.

Other acts included:

Gavin Anderson, Kamryn Fisher, and Khrystian Woodberry rapping “Worth It” by Osiris

James Snow and Xander Allen singing “To the Bone” by Sans and Papyrus

T.J. Woods performing “7 Years Old” by Lukas Graham

Michael Martin dancing to “Soldiers of Dance” by Team Fortnite

Ryleigh Seabolt performing an original piano composition

Imani Lyons and Ariya Rucker singing “Love” by Keyshia Cole

Arianna Wiley delivering an a cappella performance of “Ryker Hill”

While judges tallied the final scores, the Stone teacher band “Cell Phone Snatchers” entertained the audience, followed by impromptu performances from other staff members who showcased their own vocal talents.

A surprise highlight of the evening was a special appearance by 2024 Talent Show winner Andrie Musgrove, who returned to the stage with her father, Stoney, to perform “We Don’t Fight Anymore” by Carly Pearce, earning a roaring round of applause.

The night was a memorable celebration of the incredible talents at Stone Middle School and a shining example of student expression, teamwork, and Panther spirit.