Stone Middle School students named to All-Region Band

By Kristi Hodgkiss

Paris, Texas, December 15, 2021 – On November 13, members of the Stone Middle School band competed for chairs in the Region 4 Middle School Band.

Students who were named to the All-Region band are (pictured left to right, front row) Peyton Copeland, Jackson Church, Carter Kuhlengel, Brenda Castillo, Alicia Chambers, Emmah klingler, Ryan Gridley and Carsten Kessell; (middle row) Tyler Antonio-Silva, Addie Barber, Colton Cregg, Landon McDowra, Dane Dillon, Ava Penn, Alexis Daniels, Abigail Laughlin, Dacia Cahill, Claire Sullivan and Noah Menchaca; (back row) Kennedy Smith, Lorelei Daniel, Rory Stewart and Lilly Greenwell.

On December 11, the All-Region band rehearsed and performed a concert at Paris Junior High School under the direction of Cameron Warren and Sherry Poteet.

The Stone Middle School band is under the direction of Jose Leanos.