Stone Students Place At District UIL

Paris, Texas, December 17, 2021 – Stone Middle School’s University Interscholastic League teams competed at the district middle school UIL competition in Texarkana last week.

Sixth graders who placed were Kevin Charles, 6th in Listening Skills; Kynlee Spencer, 2nd in Spelling; McKayla Healey, 5th in Modern Oratory; Madison Reed, 6th in Spelling; Case Ramirez-Melton, 1st in Social Studies; Allyson Miller, 5th in Ready Writing; Kloie Allmon, 5th in Maps, Graphs, & Charts; Zoey Hevron, 3rd in Oral Reading; Londyn Odom, 6th in Ready Writing; Akriti Basnet, 3rd in Mathematics; Eli Green, 2nd in Science, 4th in Chess Puzzle and 5th in Mathematics; and Will Trenchard, 1st in Chess Puzzle.

Seventh graders who placed were Blaine Ash, 2nd in Social Studies; Pierce Keenum, 5th in Chess Puzzle; Madi Soliz, 3rd in Oral Reading; Emma McNeely, 3rd in Ready Writing; Colton Cregg, 2nd in Dictionary Skills and 6th in Science; Neveah Chubbee, 3rd in Mathematics; Adisyn Hedrick, 3rd in Impromptu Speaking; and Cole Carroll, 5th in Science.

Eighth graders who placed were Ava McMonigle, 1st in preliminary rounds of Impromptu Speaking; Will Trenchard , 6th in Social Studies; Emmah Klingler, 5th in Editorial Writing; Colston Fendley, 4th in Maps, Graphs, & Charts and 4th in Chess Puzzle; Sofia Paissan, 3rd in Oral Reading; Dacin Nichols, 3rd in Calculator Applications; Addi Cooper, 6th in Editorial Writing; Olivia Thomas, 2nd in Ready Writing; Sage Osburn, 6th in Modern Oratory; Claire Sullivan, 6th in Music Memory; and Coilon Gordon, 3rd in Chess Puzzle.

Coaches are Kenda Felker, Ready Writing, Social Studies and Editorial Writing; Sara Hess, Maps, Graphs, & Charts and Dictionary Skills; Christie Henson, Impromptu Speaking and Listening Skills; Ashley McCormack, Oral Reading and Modern Oratory;

Nancy Rodgers, Art; Gloria Booker, Spelling; and Cassandra Rogers, Chess, Science, Mathematics, Number Sense, Calculator and Music Memory.

Stone Middle School’s UIL Coordinator is Cassandra Rogers.