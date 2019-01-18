Stone’s Top Science Students Head to Region

Twelve to represent NLISD

Stone Middle School held a science fair for the sixth, seventh and eighth grade students on Wednesday to see who will compete at region. The top four from each grade will represent North Lamar ISD at the Region 8 ESC Science Fair on January 31 in Pittsburg.

Eighth grade winners, pictured in order of win, are first place Stevy Hoskins with ‘Earthworm Extravaganza’, second place Becca Dueck with ‘Soil Erosion Experiment’, third place Kylie Burchinal with ‘Does Wifi have an Effect on Plant Growth?’ and fourth place Olivia Edwards with ‘Boogy Buggies’.

Seventh grade winners are first place Landon Larocca with ’PH and Bacteria’, second place Alison Moneyheffer with ‘Magnetize My Health’, third placeEmeline Del Toro with ‘What causes a shower curtain to move close to the water while running?’ and fourth place Jaden Brown with ‘5 Second Rule’.

Six grade winners are first place Emery Reaves with ‘Emojis – You either love them or hate them’, second place Autumn-Marie Gantt with ‘Do your eyes deceive you?’, third place Cassie Coco with ‘Does black attract more heat than white?’, and fourth place Natalie Washington with ‘Which detergent works better?’.