STOP MARVIN NICHOLS  COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EVENT

WHAT: While the Marvin Nichols Reservoir has been under discussion for decades, residents have been able to successfully push back against the largest planned land-grab in recent Texas history… until now. Media are invited to attend this FREE public event to learn more about this devastating water project and see how Texans are working together to help STOP MARVIN NICHOLS.

WHEN:

Monday, October 10, 2022

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Mount Pleasant Civic Center,

1800 N. Jefferson,

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

WHO:

Preserve Northeast Texas Speakers available for onsite interviews include:

Janice Bezanson , Senior Policy Director for Texas Conservation Alliance

Jim Thompson, Chair of North East Texas Regional Water Planning Group; Chief Financial Officer & Legal Counsel for Ward Timber

RSVP: Members of the public can reserve a seat for this event by sending a RSVP email with their name and number of folks attending with their party to: hello@preservenortheasttexas.org. Note: RSVPs are not required for this event, but are recommended.

MEDIA: For pre-event or post-event interview inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Swanson / swanson@sarverstrategies.com / 512.731.9486

About Preserve Northeast Texas: The Preserve Northeast Texas Steering Committee includes: Cass County Judge Travis Ransom, Bill Ward, Jim Thompson, Max Shumake, Shirley Shumake, Linda Price, Richard LeTourneau, Cynthia Gwinn, Gary Cheatwood, and Janice Bezanson. Residents of Northeast Texas as well as supporting Texans are invited to join the campaign and add their name to the growing list of residents opposed to Marvin Nichols. You can learn more about Preserve Northeast Texas: Stop Marvin Nichols online at www.PreserveNortheastTexas.org, and follow the campaign on Facebook and Instagram at @PreserveNortheastTexas and Twitter @NoMarvinNichols.