Stop Marvin Nichols Reservoir Meeting

Photos: Ted Albracht

Stop Marvin Nichols reservoir had about 50 locals in attendance who listened to a presentation. Janice Bezanson, Senior Policy Director for Texas Conservation Alliance, and Jim Thompson, Chair of North East Texas Regional Water Planning Group; Chief Financial Officer & Legal Counsel for Ward Timber, spoke. They pointed out the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir water project’s negative impacts on Northeast Texas if it is allowed to proceed in the state water plan.

Janice Bezanson

The Marvin Nichols would take land from hundreds to thousands of Northeast Texans. Some families have owned land there for generations as far back as the 1800s. It would flood local cemeteries, devastate the economy and tax basis of the area, which would, in turn, diminish funding for things like area schools such as Rivercrest ISD, etc., negatively impact the environment in Northeast Texas, and more.

Jim Thompson

Local attendees at Monday night’s event chimed in with personal stories of what is at stake for them, their families, and their communities if the reservoir is allowed. They also wrote letters to lawmakers to push back on the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir in hopes of removing it from the Texas State Water Plan.

Here are two coverage links from reporters who attended the meeting that might be useful for reference and details:

Dallas Morning News – Northeast Texans revamp decades-old fight over a proposed reservoir that would benefit D-FW.

CBS 19 Tyler, TX – Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project