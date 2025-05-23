Stop Wildfires Before They Start: Memorial Day and Summer Safety Tips

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As Texans prepare to celebrate Memorial Day—the unofficial kickoff to summer—Texas A&M Forest Service urges everyone to take proactive steps in preventing wildfire ignitions.

Recent high temperatures and reduced rainfall are causing wilting grasses and dry vegetation across parts of the Eastern Hill Country, South Texas, Central Texas and Southeast Texas, areas where small wildfires could occur. In the Trans Pecos region, ongoing drought and dry, dormant vegetation in the mountain ranges continue to pose a wildfire risk.

“Late April and early May rainfall has spurred grass growth and improved vegetation moisture across much of the state,” said Luke Kanclerz, Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department Head. “We do not anticipate any large wildfires occurring through the holiday weekend but encourage everyone to be cautious with outdoor activities that may cause a spark.”

Keep the following tips in mind to help prevent wildfires this summer:

Always check with local officials for burn bans and other outdoor burning restrictions. Pay attention to local guidelines regarding open fires, campfires and outdoor activities that may pose a fire hazard.

Never leave your grill unattended. Wind gusts may blow embers into dry vegetation, potentially starting a wildfire.

Ensure your grill is kept clean of excess grease to prevent flare-ups.

Place your grill in an open space away from tall or dry grass, shrubs, woodpiles or other flammable materials. Also avoid placing your grill underneath a tree or on a wooden patio deck.

After you are finished grilling, allow time for the coals in your grill to completely cool. Smoldering coals may reignite and release embers, which may be blown into nearby vegetation.

If you are pulling a boat or camper, make sure the tow chains are properly connected and not dragging on the roadway creating sparks.

Park in designated spaces and avoid driving over and parking on dry grass — the heat from your vehicle can easily ignite the grass.