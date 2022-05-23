Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Storms Chances Expected Through Wednesday

Expect storms through Wednesday across North and Central Texas. Thunderstorms will develop across parts of West Texas this afternoon and approach our forecast area this evening. Expect additional thunderstorms to build Tuesday, with a line of storms expected Tuesday night to continue into Wednesday morning. Isolated severe weather will be possible, along with locally heavy rainfall and flooding.

Several showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday through Wednesday of this week. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding at times. Unfortunately, these totals are generalized and averaged over a few days. Some will receive less, and some will receive more than the indicated amounts.

