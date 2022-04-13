Storms Hit Texas Tuesday

A line of thunderstorms moved through Northeast Texas Tuesday evening, blowing over trees with 70 mph wind. Tyler’s Mother Francis Hospital had its windows blown out, and both Mother Francis and UT Hospital were on auxiliary power. Gladewater was without power, and Henderson had a fire from a lightning strike. Mt Pleasant had a tree on a powerline in the 900-block of E. 8th. The tornadic activity moved from Tyler into the Linden area before rotation lifted. Hail was one-and-a-half-inch or half dollar size west of Waskom on I-20 at 9:30. More than 40,000 were without power last night. The hail shown above measured 5.5″ in diameter that fell at Salado, TX Tuesday afternoon taken by Gina Brown.