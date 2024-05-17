Storms Kill Four In Houston

The severe storms that slammed into Houston Thursday afternoon and evening killed four people, blew windows out of downtown high rises, caused widespread damage, and shut power off to nearly 900,000 customers. Mayor John Whitmire confirmed the weather killed four people and asked Houstonians to stay home last night and “if you’re not an essential worker, don’t go to work tomorrow.” The mayor said the city is contacting the private sector and asking companies to let people stay home from work on Friday so they can be off the streets and be home with their kids.