A heatwave could put a strain on the Texas power grid this weekend. Temperatures are going to be unseasonably warm state-wide Friday through Monday. Some parts of Texas could see triple-digit temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, which will mean more people running their air conditioners. ERCOT is asking power plants throughout the region to postpone any planned outages and remain online. Officials with ERCOT so far predict the state will have enough power generation to meet the increased demand.