Just after the historic 2024 summer solstice this week, another unique moment will arrive as the strawberry moon rises in the sky. This full Moon will also be unique. The June full moon is also known as the “strawberry moon.” The full Moon will reach peak illumination at 8:08 pm on Friday, June 21. But what many might notice as the Moon rises is the sky is just how big it appears. That’s because the Moon is the lowest we’ve seen in quite some time, the Farmer’s Almanac reports.