Street Closing In Pittsburg

FM 556 Railroad Crossing in Pittsburg Closed Saturday and Sunday For Repairs.

Saturday and Sunday (Jul 13-14) from 7:00 am Saturday until 5:00 pm Sunday, or until work is completed, the Railroad crossing on Farm-to-Market Road 556 or Clayton Street is closed. FM 556 between Lincoln Street and Bus. 271 or Rusk Street is also closed to traffic at the railroad crossing.

ATLANTA — Motorists who frequently travel FM 556 or Clayton Street between Lincoln Street and Bus. 271, Rusk Street, will need to find an alternate route on Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14. Union Pacific Railroad will be closing the highway to through-traffic on this date to make repairs to the railroad crossing.

Traffic will officially be detoured on a signed route on FM 3042, Fulton Street and Bus. 271. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant maintenance section at 903-572-8511 for more information.