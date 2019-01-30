Stressful Jobs Cause Weight Gain, But Only In Women

Work can be a stressful place, and a new study finds women with stressful jobs are eventually likely to gain weight, while men are not affected. University of Gothenburg researchers looked at more than 3,800 people and found women who struggle to cope with their workloads or feel they have little control over their careers are more likely to gain weight over the next ten to 20 years. Researchers say feeling overwhelmed at work may demotivate women, making them more likely to be lazy or overindulge in fattening foods. They also note that stress triggers the release of the hormone cortisol, which helps “lay down” fat around the midriff. They say that women may be more affected than men as they often juggle “job demands and the greater responsibility for the home.”

Read more here.