City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Stressful Jobs Cause Weight Gain, But Only In Women

58 mins ago

 

Work can be a stressful place, and a new study finds women with stressful jobs are eventually likely to gain weight, while men are not affected. University of Gothenburg researchers looked at more than 3,800 people and found women who struggle to cope with their workloads or feel they have little control over their careers are more likely to gain weight over the next ten to 20 years. Researchers say feeling overwhelmed at work may demotivate women, making them more likely to be lazy or overindulge in fattening foods. They also note that stress triggers the release of the hormone cortisol, which helps “lay down” fat around the midriff. They say that women may be more affected than men as they often juggle “job demands and the greater responsibility for the home.”

Read more here. 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     