Student at Sulphur Springs Middle School Tests Positive For COVID 19

From Sulphur Springs ISD Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams

In keeping with SSISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying you that a lab-confirmed a student to have COVID-19 was present at our middle school on September 11. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the individual’s name or details that may identify him/her.

The district and our local health department have begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individuals. We will notify all students and staff that came into close contact as soon as possible. Those in close contact will remain off-campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so there will not be any further spread. We will keep you apprised of other updates.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individuals have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection: