Student Loan Forgiveness Still Possible

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki says that student loan debt forgiveness is still possible. That’s music to the ears of a group of professors who have been pushing the President to act. At UTEP and 1,000 other educators from across the country, Professor Gina Nunez signed a letter asking the President to cancel all student debt. It’s gaining steam with congressional Democrats, who say it’s a strategy to win back younger voters ahead of the midterms. Nearly 15-million millennials have student loan debt, with an average balance of about $39,000.