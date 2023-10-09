Students at Paris ISD Learn About Mental Health

Students and staff at Paris Junior High, Paris High School, and Travis School of Choice are learning about mental health awareness this week. The first week of October is Mental Health Awareness Week. Promoting mental health awareness is essential for the well-being of students and staff.

Students and staff came and listened to guest speaker Julie Morris – Trauma Informed Specialist from DFPS, during their lunch. Morris and Paris ISD Social Worker Kameshia Cooper spoke about how mental health is just as important as physical health. It is an essential aspect of our overall well-being. Recognizing warning signs and maintaining good mental health are valuable skills for students and staff.

There were opportunities for discussion and questions. Morris and Cooper each gave a personal story about their lives and mental health. Cooper told the students, “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance. I’ve learned to walk through it, and I’ve learned to dance through it. I can guarantee the storm won’t last, and you will find your strength through it all!” Individuals need to know they’re not alone and have resources available. Students and staff received ways they could reach out to someone for support.