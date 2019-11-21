Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
Students Help Restock Powderly Food Pantry

4 hours ago

Bagging cabbage in preparation for this month’s Food Pantry at Powderly United Methodist Church is Aaron Parker, second graders Alazar Nava, and Hannah Adams.

Lots of preparing for the Thanksgiving crowd

 

The second-grade Gifted and Talented students at Aaron Parker helped restock the Powderly Food Pantry this week.  The Powderly Food Pantry has served out of the Powderly United Methodist Church once a month for the last 10 years. Former Aaron Parker, teacher Linda Fryar, runs the program and was welcoming and excited to have the help.

“These kids said, “This is hard,” said GT teacher Britany Creamer. “They couldn’t believe all the work that went into getting the food ready to pass out. They bagged cabbage, moved goods, and broke down boxes. In the end, they said they loved it and wanted to know if we could go again.”

