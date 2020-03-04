" /> Students Participate In VASE At Chisum – EastTexasRadio.com
Students Participate In VASE At Chisum

3 hours ago

Please congratulate all the students that participated in VASE last Saturday. We had a great showing, 20 out of 26 artworks received superior rating gold medals. 4 students received perfect scores for their interviews. 2 students, Alex Copeland and Kristen Parson will be going to the state event. Cheers!

Participants: Sarah Arnce, Garrett Buhrmester, Alexis Copeland, Abigail Froese, Julia Giesbrecht, Ty’Daerious Gray, Olivia Hutchings, Autumn Lane, Kenna Leddick, Timothy Nabors, Summer Newsom, Bryn Nicholson, Trentyn Ortega, Kristen Parson, Blake Ray, Brianna Rogers, Nickolas Tassin, Isabella Theye, Brianna Thompson, Amy Wieler.

