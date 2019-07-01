Hess Lawn Mower Header
Students Win New Bicycles From Cats On The Prowl Mobile Library

Photographed in front (from left) are Dayan Ortiz, Mateo Guzman, Nayeli Hernandez, and Carmilia Guzman. In back are Ariana Pyles, Tristatyna Jackson, Esteban Guzman, Beau Westbrook, and Xzarian Else. Not photographed: Jamarian Mitchell

The Cats on the Prowl mobile library visited neighborhoods in June and volunteers held a story time and helped patrons choose books to read. Students who visited at least two times had their names entered in a drawing for the Biking for Books giveaways. Ten lucky students won the drawing and recently met at Wal-Mart to choose their bikes and helmets.

The bus will continue to visit Givens, the Boys & Girls Club, Justiss Elementary School, George Wright Homes, and Oak Park/CitySquare.  Ten more bikes will be given away at the end of July.

