Students Win New Bicycles From Cats On The Prowl Mobile Library

The Cats on the Prowl mobile library visited neighborhoods in June and volunteers held a story time and helped patrons choose books to read. Students who visited at least two times had their names entered in a drawing for the Biking for Books giveaways. Ten lucky students won the drawing and recently met at Wal-Mart to choose their bikes and helmets.

The bus will continue to visit Givens, the Boys & Girls Club, Justiss Elementary School, George Wright Homes, and Oak Park/CitySquare. Ten more bikes will be given away at the end of July.